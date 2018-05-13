PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,848 Views
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in the last month by 68,810. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have increased the lead by 3.82 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 25.04 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 53 months sold a combined 89.48 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 114.51 million units.
Gap change in latest month: 68,810 – PS4 & XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,824,410 - PS4 & XOne
Total Lead: 25,041,932 – PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 89,481,576
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 114,523,508
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There could be a graph wii+ps3+x360 vs ps4+xone+wiiu and a x360 vs ps3+x360.
If you include Wii and Wii U, then this Gen wiill get trounced Start to finish. Having just PS360 against PS4/XBO is much more fair and shouls start coming closer again this or next year.
- +1
1 Comments