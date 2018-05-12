New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dragon’s Crown Pro, Hitman: Definitive Edition - News

/ 913 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 16 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Animal Super Squad, PS4 — Digital

Asemblance: Oversight, PS4 — Digital

Azure Reflections, PS4 — Digital

Dragon’s Crown Pro, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Forgotten Anne, PS4 — Digital

Fox n Forests, PS4 — Digital

Gonner, PS4 — Digital

Hitman: Definitive Edition, PS4 — Retail

Horizon Chase Turbo, PS4 — Digital

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, PS4 — Digital

Magic Knight Grand Charion, PS4 — Digital

Monster Slayers, PS4 — Digital

Omensight, PS4 — Digital

Walden, A Game, PS4 — Digital

Welcome to Hanwell, PS4 — Digital

Wizard of Legend, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles