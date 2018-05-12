The Crew 2 Trailer Features the Mercedes X Class Truck - News

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for The Crew 2 that features the Mercedes X Class truck.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.

Key Features:



WELCOME TO MOTORNATION – TAKE THE CHALLENGE TO THE GROUND, SEA, AND SKY

Push boundaries and take on new experiences in iconic locations. Fly and spin through fog and clouds above the snowcapped Rocky Mountains, burn rubber in the backstreets of New York City, sweep through the Mississippi River, and explore every inch of the Grand Canyon. Driving your dream hypercar, riding some of the most iconic American bikes, and taking control of the swiftest aerobatic planes and powerboats: opportunities for fun and challenges are limitless in a fully redesigned USA.



BE THE CHAMPION YOU WANT TO BE

Join four different motorsports families from around the country: street and pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. They’ll hook you up with new rides, and they’ll introduce you to their own unique motorsports culture and set of disciplines. Through competitions and chance encounters, find and hone your personal style, collect and customize your dream rides, show them off in your HQ, and make your mark on the entire US motorsports scene.



SHARE AND SHINE IN A CONNECTED WORLD

The world of The Crew® 2 is fueled by the need to share your personal accomplishments and unique moments with friends and others – break records and be a pioneer! Every time you achieve something, it will be saved as a new challenge for other players, while you will be encouraged to surpass the feats of others. Capture and share all of your best moments with the press of a button.

The Crew 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 29.

