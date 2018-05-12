Sephiroth Now Playable in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Sephiroth Now Playable in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 755 Views

Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII is available now in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. There are also six limited time events in the game now live. 

View the Sephiroth trailer below:

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now on iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (1 day ago)

I saved up 45 tickets over the course of a few months. Took almost all of them but I got Sephiroth and Lila.

  • 0
ClassicGamingWizzz
ClassicGamingWizzz (2 days ago)

no one plays this game here? Its the best mobile game i ever played.

  • 0
eva01beserk
eva01beserk (2 days ago)

not as much as i used to. raids are what i only do now.

  • 0
eva01beserk
eva01beserk (2 days ago)

not as much as i used to. raids are what i only do now.

  • 0