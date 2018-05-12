Sephiroth Now Playable in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - News

posted 2 days ago

Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII is available now in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. There are also six limited time events in the game now live.

View the Sephiroth trailer below:

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now on iOS and Android.

