PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2018 Update

posted 1 day ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 375,495 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,964,362 – PS4

Total Lead: 3,427,907 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 31,023,501

Wii Total Sales: 27,595,594

During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii by 375,495 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 2.96 million units. The PS4 currently leads by 3.43 million units.

The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 31.02 million units, while the Wii sold 27.60 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

