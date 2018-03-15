The Crew 2 Launches June 29 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Ubisoft announced The Crew 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 29.

Ubisoft will release a standard edition and a "Motor Edition" that lets players get the game three days early on June 26. It is available for pre-order here and includes the following:

The Crew 2 Gold Edition and season pass lets players enjoy new vehicles, outfits, additional content and much more.

The Motorsports Deluxe Pack, which includes unique outfits and vehicles, including the Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017, Pilatus PC-21 Air Race Edition 2002 Plane, and the Abarth 500 Monster Truck Edition 2008.

A customized, 11.81” x 5.9” American The Crew 2 license plate that comes in a high-quality collector box, an exclusive Steelbook, the official Roadmap of the game and four original stickers.

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew 2 will let players experience the thrill of the American motorsports spirit inside a fully redesigned USA. The game’s playground pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills, solo or with friends, in nonstop competition and exploration. From coast to coast, drivers will explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes, and dominating the motorsports scene on the land, on the water and in the air. They will find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro racing and freestyle, and will be given a broad set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types.



