Valkyria Chronicles 4 Launches in the West This Fall - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega announced Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe this fall.





Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 21 and for the Nintendo Switch this Summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

