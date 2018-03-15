Switch Sales Top an Estimated 15 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, has surpassed 15 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates for the week ending February 24.

The console sold 214,930 units to bring its lifetime sales to 15,016,043 units. There have also been 42,913,453 games sold for the Nintendo Switch at retail worldwide through January 6.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo Switch worldwide: Three games have sold more than five million units; eight games have sold more than one million units; and 13 games have sold more than 500,000 units.

Super Mario Odyssey is the top selling Nintendo Switch game at retail with an estimated 7.99 million units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 6.63 million units and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold 6.31 million units.

Splatoon 2 has sold 4.30 million units, 1-2 Switch has sold 1.62 million units and Arms has sold 1.56 million units. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has sold 1.47 million units, Pokken Tournament has sold 1.14 million units and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has sold 0.84 million units.

