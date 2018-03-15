PS4 vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 35 minutes ago / 496 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Nintendo 3DS:
Gap change in latest month: 1,248,321 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 13,662,872 – PS4
Total Lead: 3,917,258 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 75,282,342
Nintendo 3DS Total Sales: 71,365,084
During January 2018 the PlayStation 4 has grown its lead over the 3DS. The PS4 outsold the 3DS by 1.25 million units in the last month and by 13.66 million units in the last 12 months. The PS4 currently leads by 3.92 million units.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 75.28 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS has sold 71.37 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Damn, PS4 is just unstoppable.
Comments below voting threshold
PS4 was at 76 million 3 months ago. by now its fair to say its at 80 million.
- -6
No console sells 4 million right after Holiday Season. The start of the year is cold for video game sales. MHW sure helped, but not that much.
- 0
Actually the 76m was for SHIPPED as of December 31st. The Sold to Consumers was 73.6m as of December 31st. Official announced figures for both Shipments and Sell-Through are all available on the PS4 Wikipedia Page.
- +3
2 Comments