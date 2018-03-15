MLB The Show 18 Trophy List Revealed - News

MLB The Show 18 will launch later this month with the start of the regular Baseball season. The list of trophies has been revealed ahead of the game's release.

View the trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy G.O.A.T. Earn all of The Show 18 Trophies Platinum When it Rains, It Pours (1 Platinum, 6 Gold, 8 Silver, and 14 Bronze) Gold Flawless Victory Win a 9-inning game without committing any errors. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, switching teams, or by fast forwarding.) Gold Souvenir City Hit 5 or more total home runs with one team in a single game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.) Gold Deal With It Hit a grand slam. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.) Gold No Sweat In a half inning, strikeout 3 batters in a row. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.) Gold El Ciclo Hit a single, double, triple and a home run with one player in a single game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.) Gold Jury Duty Accidentally give up a home run to Aaron Judge. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.) Silver I’m Not Gonna Cry In Road To The Show, get called up to the MLB while in the manager’s office. Silver # 1 Fan In Road To The Show, get praise from your pitching coach on your first win as an MLB pitcher. Silver Can I Have That Back? While in Road To The Show, participate in a post-game interview after your first MLB home run. Silver Small Ball While batting, perform a sacrifice bunt to advance a baserunner safely. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.) Silver Goodbye, Old Friend While batting, accidentally break your bat Silver Three Bagger Hit a triple. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.) Silver Dirty Jersey Make a diving catch for an out. (This trophy is not awarded if fielding is set to auto.) Silver Oh, Hi Mark Discover the newest member to join the MLB The Show 18 broadcast booth. (This trophy is not awarded in CPU vs. CPU games or if managing a full game in Franchise mode.) Bronze It’s All In The Hips Create or edit a batting stance in the new editor Bronze Thanks For Sharing Download any item from the Vault Bronze Talking About Practice Create a custom play in practice mode Bronze Respek While batting, reach base on an intentional walk. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.) Bronze Back In My Day… Complete a full 9-inning game using two Legends teams without fast forwarding. (This trophy is not awarded in CPU vs. CPU games.) Bronze And Now A Word From Our Sponsor Equip any sponsorship in Franchise mode Bronze No Take Backs Manually make a trade with any team in Franchise mode Bronze No Pressure, Kid Draft a prospect in the First-Year Player Draft in Franchise mode. (The trophy is not awarded if the Franchise Option: Drafting is set to Auto or if Auto Draft is used) Bronze Old School Cool Complete a Retro mode game in Franchise mode without fast forwarding Bronze Who’s Eating Tuna? In Road To The Show, while in the MLB, fly in a place to your next game Bronze Hello, Is This Thing On? While in Road To The Show, on an AA team, participate in a post-game interview after being named the Player of the Game Bronze Help Me Help You Sign with an agent in Road To The Show Bronze Git Gud With Pitch Feedback option ON, obtain “Good” pitch timing with the Pulse, Meter, or Pure Analog pitching interface Bronze

MLB The Show 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

