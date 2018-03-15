MLB The Show 18 Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 212 Views
MLB The Show 18 will launch later this month with the start of the regular Baseball season. The list of trophies has been revealed ahead of the game's release.
View the trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|G.O.A.T.
|Earn all of The Show 18 Trophies
|Platinum
|When it Rains, It Pours
|(1 Platinum, 6 Gold, 8 Silver, and 14 Bronze)
|Gold
|Flawless Victory
|Win a 9-inning game without committing any errors. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, switching teams, or by fast forwarding.)
|Gold
|Souvenir City
|Hit 5 or more total home runs with one team in a single game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.)
|Gold
|Deal With It
|Hit a grand slam. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
|Gold
|No Sweat
|In a half inning, strikeout 3 batters in a row. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
|Gold
|El Ciclo
|Hit a single, double, triple and a home run with one player in a single game. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
|Gold
|Jury Duty
|Accidentally give up a home run to Aaron Judge. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.)
|Silver
|I’m Not Gonna Cry
|In Road To The Show, get called up to the MLB while in the manager’s office.
|Silver
|# 1 Fan
|In Road To The Show, get praise from your pitching coach on your first win as an MLB pitcher.
|Silver
|Can I Have That Back?
|While in Road To The Show, participate in a post-game interview after your first MLB home run.
|Silver
|Small Ball
|While batting, perform a sacrifice bunt to advance a baserunner safely. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.)
|Silver
|Goodbye, Old Friend
|While batting, accidentally break your bat
|Silver
|Three Bagger
|Hit a triple. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game, practice mode, or by switching teams.)
|Silver
|Dirty Jersey
|Make a diving catch for an out. (This trophy is not awarded if fielding is set to auto.)
|Silver
|Oh, Hi Mark
|Discover the newest member to join the MLB The Show 18 broadcast booth. (This trophy is not awarded in CPU vs. CPU games or if managing a full game in Franchise mode.)
|Bronze
|It’s All In The Hips
|Create or edit a batting stance in the new editor
|Bronze
|Thanks For Sharing
|Download any item from the Vault
|Bronze
|Talking About Practice
|Create a custom play in practice mode
|Bronze
|Respek
|While batting, reach base on an intentional walk. (This trophy is not awarded if completed in a local multiplayer game or by switching teams.)
|Bronze
|Back In My Day…
|Complete a full 9-inning game using two Legends teams without fast forwarding. (This trophy is not awarded in CPU vs. CPU games.)
|Bronze
|And Now A Word From Our Sponsor
|Equip any sponsorship in Franchise mode
|Bronze
|No Take Backs
|Manually make a trade with any team in Franchise mode
|Bronze
|No Pressure, Kid
|Draft a prospect in the First-Year Player Draft in Franchise mode. (The trophy is not awarded if the Franchise Option: Drafting is set to Auto or if Auto Draft is used)
|Bronze
|Old School Cool
|Complete a Retro mode game in Franchise mode without fast forwarding
|Bronze
|Who’s Eating Tuna?
|In Road To The Show, while in the MLB, fly in a place to your next game
|Bronze
|Hello, Is This Thing On?
|While in Road To The Show, on an AA team, participate in a post-game interview after being named the Player of the Game
|Bronze
|Help Me Help You
|Sign with an agent in Road To The Show
|Bronze
|Git Gud
|With Pitch Feedback option ON, obtain “Good” pitch timing with the Pulse, Meter, or Pure Analog pitching interface
|Bronze
MLB The Show 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.
Thanks PSNProfiles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
