Narcos Game Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 384 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Curve Digital has announced it will publish a video game based on the Narcos TV series. It is developed by Kuju Entertainment and will launch in spring 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the teaser trailer below:





"We’re looking forward to creating a game that matches the fantastic storyline and gritty action of the Netflix series," said Kuju head of studio Brynley Gibson. "We’re tremendously excited and have some amazing gameplay elements in the works that will please both fans of the show and gamers."



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles