Geralt from The Witcher Series Announced for SoulCalibur VI

Bandai Namco and CD Prokect RED have announced Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series will appear as a playable character in Soulcalibur VI.

The training grounds of Kaer Morhen will also be a playable stage.

View the Geralt announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of Geralt from CD PRojekt RED:

Geralt was trained at the elite School of the Wolf and is considered one of the deadliest monster slayers. He possesses superhuman reflexes and strength, as well as superior sword fighting skills. Players who choose to fight as Geralt will utilize the witcher’s signature fighting style — a combination of swordplay, ability-enhancing potions, and combat magic.

Doug Cockle — the English voice of Geralt of Rivia — returns in Soulcalibur VI to reprise the role. Gamers will also be able to fight in Kaer Morhen — home keep of the School of the Wolf. Accompanying players in battle will be “Hunt or be Hunted” — an iconic composition from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt soundtrack.

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

