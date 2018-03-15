Super Bomberman R Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in June - News

Publisher Konami announced Super Bomberman R will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 12 in North America and the rest of the world on June 14. It will also launch on Windows PC via Steam on June 13.





Konami also announced there will be a special character for each version of the game as part of a collaboration with Sony, Microsoft and Valve:

PlayStation 4 Version – Ratchet & Clank Bomber (from the Ratchet & Clank series)

Xbox One Version – Master Chief Bomber (from the Halo series)

Steam Version – P-body Bomber (from the Portal series)

Digital pre-orders and retail purchases of the Shiny Edition will also include new characters:

Eight Shiny Bomberman Brothers Set

Golden Vic Viper Bomber Here is an overview of the game: In Super Bomberman R, up to two players can work cooperatively in ‘Story’ mode to clear stages in order to save the galaxy. Guide a wide variety of Bomberman characters around maze-like areas using timed bombs to open walkways and take out opponents. Multiply the fun and play with up to eight players* in ‘Battle’ mode, or jump into the competitive Grand Prix mode. Grand Prix is a team-versus-team mode that pits two teams of up to 3 players each who battle it out in different arena stages using characters with special abilities.

