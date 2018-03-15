Super Bomberman R Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 378 Views
Publisher Konami announced Super Bomberman R will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 12 in North America and the rest of the world on June 14. It will also launch on Windows PC via Steam on June 13.
Konami also announced there will be a special character for each version of the game as part of a collaboration with Sony, Microsoft and Valve:
- PlayStation 4 Version – Ratchet & Clank Bomber (from the Ratchet & Clank series)
- Xbox One Version – Master Chief Bomber (from the Halo series)
- Steam Version – P-body Bomber (from the Portal series)
- Eight Shiny Bomberman Brothers Set
- Golden Vic Viper Bomber
Digging Ratchet, but all 3 look really cool.
That little Master Chief is too cute
It's really cool that they did exclusive characters for each platform.
