Co-Op Shooter RICO Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rising Star Games announced it will publish developer Ground Shatter’s first-person cooperative shooter RICO for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch this fall.

The game’s title stands for “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” Act, a United States federal law relating to criminal organisations. But forget that! Just kick down doors, shoot bad guys, and exploit the element of surprise to gain the upper hand against overwhelming odds, in this cooperative multiplayer first person shooter. Partner up with a friend in local couch co-op or online, to blast through an ever-changing series of procedurally generated levels. Come back every day for daily challenges and, as you play, unlock weapons, weapon customizations, and new “traits”– gameplay affecting rewards that modify, enhance and dramatically alter your characters’ abilities.

RICO is an arcade-style, first-person shooter inspired by modern action cinema. In the game you and a friend play as a pair of loose-cannon police partners, given twenty-four hours to crack a case as part of an elite organised crime taskforce. Planning is tactical rather than strategic, players must react in the moment to shootouts as they unfurl, with additional extra time to assess the situation if they are able to surprise their adversaries. Ammo and enemies are plentiful, and combat is punchy and impactful, supported by an extensive destruction system that ensures every shot looks and feels great.

Online co-op and offline split-screen play

“Daily play” with online leaderboards

Randomly generated cases, operations, and environments

Unlockable weapons, traits, and mission types

Compete against the clock to solve a case in 24 hours

