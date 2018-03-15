Assault Gunners HD Edition Trailer And Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 4 hours ago

Marvelous has released the first trailer and some short gameplay videos for Assault Gunners HD Edition.

View the trailer below:





View the gameplay videos below:





Assault Gunners HD Edition will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 20.



