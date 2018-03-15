Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 Trailer Released - News

Konami has release a new trailer for Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018.

View it below:





Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on April 26 in Japan.



