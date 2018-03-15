Shadow of the Tomb Raider Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 668 Views
Square Enix has officially announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on September 14.
View the teaser trailer below:
A full reveal will happen on April 27.
Looks great. Initial leaks pointed to an Egypt setting, but considering AC Origins just did Egypt and the fact the Firewatch team at Campo Santo has an Egypt archaeology game coming soon as well, I'm glad they went with a Central American setting with jungles and Mayan Pyramids to explore. Here's hoping that Eidos Montreal can redeem themselves, they haven't made a truly great game since Deus Ex Human Revolution in 2011, Thief was meh and Deus Ex Mankind Divided was a downgrade over Human Revolution. Supposedly Eidos Montreal developed this Tomb Raider with some assistance from Crystal Dynamics, because Crystal was too busy on their new IP and the Avengers game to develop Tomb Raider.
Eidos Montreal are what is really worrying me about this game, like you stated, they havnt made a good game in a while and the other tomb raider rebooted games have been awesome, I really don't want them to ruin this.
I like the new setting. South American lush tropical forests! However, I hope the story is better. When playing ROTR, it felt like a repeat to the 2013 game, especially down to the magical undead soldiers showing in the last third of the game
No XB1 timed exclusivity this time. Smart move by SE; that definitely hurt the sales of Rise.
Most likely the previous timed exclusive deal was to compete with uncharted 4. Although that went poorly since instead they competed with the same day released of Fallout 4.
No uncharted(or action adventure) means Xbox didn't need to buy/rent any competition.
3 Comments