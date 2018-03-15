Shadow of the Tomb Raider Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 668 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has officially announced Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on September 14.

View the teaser trailer below:





A full reveal will happen on April 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles