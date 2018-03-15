Toys 'R' Us to Close All Stores in the US and UK - News

Retailer Toys 'R' Us has announced it will be closing all of its stores in the US and UK, according a report on The Wall Street Journal, which shows CEO David Brandon has filed the liquidation papers. There are currently 33,000 employees in the US.

Bloomberg is reporting the retailer was hundreds of million of dollars in debt and had filed for bankruptcy in September 2017 with a plan to become leaner. It was provided with a $3.1 billion loan, however, worse than expected sales during the holidays did not help.

In the UK, Toys 'R' US has closed 25 of its stores, while the remaining 75 will remain open for the time being while executives figure out a schedule for their closure, according to CNN.

"The closure program for the remaining stores is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete with further announcements to follow," said the retailer in a statement.

"We are grateful for the hard work of Toys "R" Us staff during this very difficult period and will be providing support where we can to those who have been made redundant," said Simon Thomas, the retailer's administrator.

