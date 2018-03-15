Runner3 Launches May 22 for Switch, PC - News

Publisher Nicalis announced Runner3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on May 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Choice Provisions, Runner3 follows in the flamboyant footsteps of its predecessors with level after level of auto-running fun. You’ll jump, slide, kick, bounce and boogie your way past enemies and obstacles in an effort to stop the terrible, treacherous, troublemaking Timbletot!

Dauntless dashing, however, is only the beginning. As you rush past giant foodstuffs, through haunted amusement parks and across industrial landscapes, you’ll ride creatures and vehicles (including a mine cart, a giant grub and…a flying eggplant!?), explore branching paths, snag collectibles, earn new outfits and battle quirky bosses. And the courageous commander isn’t alone—CommandgirlVideo gets in on the action too, as do numerous friends, top-secret guest stars and Dave. And let’s not forget the trusty Narrator, Mr. Charles Martinet (who’s best known as the voice actor for a certain Koopa-stomping video-game hero, you know which one we’re talking about).

But wait, there’s more! In addition to regular stages and so-tough-your-head-might-explode challenge stages, the game features three worlds’ worth of retro-style platforming levels, complete with boss encounters—if you have the skills to unlock them.

