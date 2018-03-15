Super Bomberman R Rated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 472 Views
The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has rated Super Bomberman R for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Super Bomberman R is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
There goes the killer switch exclusive
Nice, I will double dip and pick up the PS4 version.
It was average at launch, but after the updates in performance and free content I can highly recommend.
I though I read 'Super Bomberman Rated R', so I clicked. I'm disappointed, to say the least.
Hope it cost lesser than Switch
Probably won't sell at all since PS and Xbox fans usually don't buy such games. Change my mind.
Maybe one of those fans thinks the R after Bomberman is rating for adults like movies, and buy it accidentally?
I first played bomberman on the playstation xD what are you talking about.
It almost worked for me.
That's right. This is too kiddy for us glorious ps4 and Xbox players
