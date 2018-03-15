Super Bomberman R Rated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 472 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has rated Super Bomberman R for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Super Bomberman R is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles