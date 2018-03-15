Super Bomberman R Rated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Super Bomberman R Rated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 472 Views

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board has rated Super Bomberman R for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.


Super Bomberman R is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

AhsMilk
AhsMilk (4 hours ago)

There goes the killer switch exclusive

  • +3
think-man
think-man (7 hours ago)

Nice, I will double dip and pick up the PS4 version.

  • +1
acm68726
acm68726 (26 minutes ago)

zippy
zippy (3 hours ago)

It was average at launch, but after the updates in performance and free content I can highly recommend.

  • 0
reviniente
reviniente (5 hours ago)

I though I read 'Super Bomberman Rated R', so I clicked. I'm disappointed, to say the least.

  • 0
dx11332sega
dx11332sega (6 hours ago)

Hope it cost lesser than Switch

  • 0
GoOnKid
GoOnKid (6 hours ago)

Probably won't sell at all since PS and Xbox fans usually don't buy such games. Change my mind.

  • -1
eddy7eddy
eddy7eddy (6 hours ago)

Maybe one of those fans thinks the R after Bomberman is rating for adults like movies, and buy it accidentally?

  • +1
think-man
think-man (5 hours ago)

I first played bomberman on the playstation xD what are you talking about.

  • +1
reviniente
reviniente (5 hours ago)

eddy7eddy
It almost worked for me.

  • 0
AhsMilk
AhsMilk (4 hours ago)

That's right. This is too kiddy for us glorious ps4 and Xbox players

  • +2