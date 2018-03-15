Gal*Gunvolt Burst Available Now on PS4 in North America, Launches April 6 in Europe - NewsEvan Norris , posted 7 hours ago / 286 Views
During its Gal*Gun 2 livestream, developer Inti Creates announced it's bringing Gal*Gunvolt Burst to the PlayStation 4. The action-platform game is available today, March 15, just under a month before Inti Creates' upcoming Gal*Gun 2 launches worldwide. European players will be able to access the game on April 6.
In Gal*Gunvolt Burst, a 2D side-scrolling adventure "reminiscent of the golden age of action games in the 1990s", players can choose characters from several Inti Creates' projects: Mighty No. 9, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Gal*Gun Double Peace.
Essentially a PS4 version of Mighty Gunvolt Burst, only with Ekoro from Gal*Gun playable from the start, Gal*Gunvolt Burst retails for $9.99 on the North American PlayStation Store.
