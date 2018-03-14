Microsoft: Xbox at E3 2018 Will be 'Our Biggest Showing Ever' - News

It was revealed yesterday that Microsoft will host its showcase at E3 2018 on Sunday, June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. The company has now stated that 2018 "will be our biggest showing ever."

The showcase will take place at Microsoft Theater, which will also server as the home for all Xbox E3 events. Other events include Xbox FanFest activities, hands-on gameplay and demos for all E3 attendees.

The size of the theater will allow for even more fans and partners to attend the showcase.

Microsoft will also have a "meaningful presence" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company will have a booth dedicated to Mixer. At the booth you will be able to play, stream and interact with games, and catch the latest E3 news live.

