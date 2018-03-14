The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Coming to Steam - News

Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR will launch for Windows PC via Steam VR on April 3. It will be compatible with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality.

Here is an overview of the game:

A true, full-length open-world game for VR has arrived from award-winning developers, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.

