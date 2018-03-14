'EA is Not Making a Single Dollar' on A Way Out - News

A Way Out developer Josef Fares revealed that Electronic Arts is not making any money from the game.

"Here’s the thing, and you have to understand this: with this deal that I have for this game, EA is not making a single dollar out of this," said Fares. "Every single dollar is going to the developer. They’re not even making any money and all I’ve got is support from EA.

"They’ve not questioned the vision – they can’t because I won’t allow it – so they’ve been super supportive all the way. Even with this buy one [Friend Pass] thing, no problem."

Fares is also the developer of Brothers: A Tale of Two sons.

A Way Out launches on March 23 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

