Attack on Titan 2 Trophy List Revealed - News

Attack on Titan 2 will launch tomorrow in Japan and ahead of that release the Trophy List has been revealed.

View the trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy We’ll make a breakthrough eventually…And see what truth these walls are hiding Acquire all trophies Platinum Don’t worry…Just keep training Got selected as the top performer during training in Episode 1 of the Story Mode prologue Bronze This first step will be a big one for the human race Completed Story Mode Chapter 1 Bronze What is it that you see? Completed Story Mode Chapter 2 Bronze What do you expect? The world is a cruel place Completed Story Mode Chapter 3 Bronze Live a life that you can be proud of Completed Story Mode Chapter 4 Bronze I’ll wrap that around you as many times as you want Completed Story Mode Chapter 5 Bronze He was a soldier who fought to the very end Completed the final chapter in Story Mode Silver There’s still so much I need to find out about the world Completed 25% or more of the Scout missions Bronze What must be one Completed 50% or more of the Scout missions Bronze I’ll be there one to hunt those Titans to extinction! Completed all Scout missions Silver We’ve got a talented one here Achieved a Battle Rating S in any episode Bronze If you don’t fight, you can’t win Achieved a Battle Rating of S in all Story Mode episodes Silver It’s huge! What the heck is it? Completed your first Dire Elimination Bronze I’m gonna destroy them! Every last one that’s on this earth! Completed all Story Mode Dire Eliminations Gold We’re always at an information disadvantage against the Titans Reached 25% Gallery completion Bronze If you don’t know about something, you just have to learn it Reached 50% Gallery completion Silver The outside world must be hundred times bigger than inside the Walls! Reached 100% Gallery completion Gold Hmm…Not bad… Leveled the protagonist to max level Silver Sorry, buddy, but I’m just a natural Leveled one character to max rank Silver Devote your heart! Unlocked all characters Silver This attack will be the final blow! Successfully completed a Sneak Attack Bronze I’m the deliverer of death! Eliminated a Titan with the Hook Drive Bronze I know we can win this if we work together! Use a Buddy Action Bronze I’m just glad it didn’t turn out any worse… Saved 100 or more comrades Silver I was able to control myself perfectly Avoided 100 Titan attacks Bronze More…Must kill more… Eliminated a total of 1,000 enemies Silver My specialty is tearing through flesh Got a 2,000 total body part destructions Silver This is a true salute! Had over 100 allies join Bronze This world has always been a living hell Had over 100 allies die Bronze It’s great to have something you could put your life on the line for… Completed 100 Side Missions Bronze Avoid unfavorable battles Built 100 bases in battle Bronze No need to hold back Increased friendship rank Bronze Don’t be stupid. I’ve always been talkative Leveled one character to max friendship Silver It’s not so bad, being a goddess and all Leveled all characters to max friendship Gold You mind if I take that? Sent 50 gifts Silver As long as we keep fighting, we’ve still got a chance Used 1,000 Wings of Freedom Silver Just shut your mouths and invest everything in me! Used more than 100,000 Regiment Funds in total Silver No matter what you train in, it will serve humanity some day Maxed out all training Silver Well, you see…It’s just seething with rage! Maxed out Titan Research Room level Silver

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on March 20. In Japan, it will launch on March 15 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

