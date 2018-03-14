New Prey Content Teased - News

posted 4 hours ago

Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks have teased on Twitter that new content is coming to Prey.

If you look at the tweet the following letters are capitalized - MRINGNOOGMOOADR. It could be a hidden message.

a Great meMory: thRee thINGs caNNOt be lOnG hidden: the sun, the MOOn, AnD the tRuth. pic.twitter.com/VHQQM2T05n — Prey (@PreyGame) March 13, 2018

Prey is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

