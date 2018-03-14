Hokuto ga Gotoku Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 123,116 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 11.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204- (PS4) debuted in seventh place with sales of 10,965 units. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4) debuted in 10th place with sales of 6,814 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 45,084 units. The PS4 sold 28,363 units, the 3DS sold 10,248 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 5,476 units and Xbox One sold 182 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 123,116 (New) [PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 25,382 (1,954,272) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 22,162 (2,106,486) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 17,329 (1,399,804) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,611 (908,067) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 11,043 (1,648,855) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I: Kai -Thors Military Academy 1204- (Falcom, 03/08/18) – 10,965 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 8,622 (1,585,208) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 8,191 (16,233) [PS4] Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (Square Enix, 03/08/18) – 6,814 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix, 03/01/18) – 6,686 (35,116) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 5,284 (163,605) [PS4] Metal Gear Survive (Konami, 02/21/18) – 5,256 (49,189) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,878 (412,323) [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/22/18) – 3,599 (57,547) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 3,471 (173,584) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 3,431 (379,929) [3DS] Doraemon: Nobita’s Treasure Island (FuRyu, 03/01/18) – 3,422 (8,370) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 3,370 (156,737) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 3,321 (128,081)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles