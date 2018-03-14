Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Set for Tomorrow, March 15 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 777 Views
The official Tomb Raider website has been updated with a page reading "March 15, 2018 6:00 a.m. PDT."
The source code for the website contains the text "Shadow of The Tomb Raider is the climatic finale of Lara’s origin story. Available September 14th 2018."
Square Enix teased in December a new Tomb Raider game would be announced in 2018. The title of the game, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, was leaked in 2016.
Fingers crossed it's not a timed exclusive. The first and second games were great, I want this on day one. Let's end this timed exclusive BS on all fronts
Announcement of an announcement.Ugh
I'm really sad to hear that this is the last game in the reboot series. Guess Square is ending it so that they can have all of their western studios shovel out Marvel games as fast as possible while they have the timed Marvel deal. We know that Deus Ex is also on backburner now in favor of Marvel games.
Its stated that this is the last game about Lara origin story, the story that made her into Tomb Raider.It dosent mean no new games.
I'm sure there will be new games at some point in the future, but I'm guessing this is going to be the last one this generation. Square only has the Marvel deal for 10 years I think, that's going to be top priority for their western studios for now, we've already heard that the 3rd game in the Adam Jensen Deus Ex series is on backburner thanks to the Marvel deal, and rumor has it that Crystal Dynamic's new IP is also on backburner thanks to the Marvel deal. Also, I'm really only a fan of this reboot origin story, never really liked the other Tomb Raider games, switching to an older Lara or going back to the old gameplay style will most likely kill the series for me.
Switch to an older Lara, as in a Lara thats what, 3 or 4 years older than she currently is, will kill the series for you?Then you probably werent that big of a fan to begin with.And yeah, we might not get another Tomb Raider this gen, due to the reasons you listed and that the gen is not going to last that much longer, but it dosent mean that Square will stop its work on it altogether.Square is a very big company and I think that, if this game sells well, they can afford a small team to start development on a new one and when the work on other titles are done, go fukll production on a new Tomb Raider.
yayyyy capeshit games!
Not 3 or 4 years older, but if they were to do some kind of story arc where she was 35+ it might. I really liked this younger, more inexperienced take on Lara. I'm more concerned about them dropping the Uncharted-esque gameplay and going back to the old style than anything else.
It is still silly.Lara wont be innocent forever, and being mature in regards to her "job" might offer interesting topics, innocent being one that was already explored.About the gameplay, dont worry.It might change, but it wont go back to the old gameplay.If they try to change, they will try to do something better, not worse.
Awesome. All I hope for is two things: no timed exclusivity and day one on gamepass.
I can only see Iori Yagami with that teaser LOL :D
Hell yeah, can't wait
