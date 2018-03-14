Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Set for Tomorrow, March 15 - News

posted 3 hours ago

The official Tomb Raider website has been updated with a page reading "March 15, 2018 6:00 a.m. PDT."

The source code for the website contains the text "Shadow of The Tomb Raider is the climatic finale of Lara’s origin story. Available September 14th 2018."





Square Enix teased in December a new Tomb Raider game would be announced in 2018. The title of the game, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, was leaked in 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

