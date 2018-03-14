Fantasy Action RPG Decay of Logos Launches This Fall for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Rising Star Games announced it will publish Amplify Creations’ third-person fantasy action RPG Decay of Logos digitally this fall for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Decay of Logos is an immersive action role-playing game inspired by the developer’s love and passion for European folklore, high fantasy fiction and archetypal classic third-person action-RPG videogames. The game hails from the imagination of lead game designer and programmer André Constantino and is developed by award-winning independent software organization Amplify Creations.

The game sees players exploring a vast interconnected world, packed with secret locations and items to discover. Adventurers will engage in deadly and punishing combat with other-worldly enemy constructs, and discover a world filled with arcane lore as they unravel the intricacies of the game’s various weapon, armour, inventory and level-up systems and mechanics.

Decay of Logos weaves a tale of a girl and her elk companion, who meet after her village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons. Battered and oblivious of the culprit behind the attack, the girl will not rest until she has her revenge. During her quest she will unveil secrets about the King and his sons, slowly realizing that all is not what it seems.

