Extinction Gets Story Trailer - News

Maximum Games and Iron Galaxy Studios have released the story trailer for Extinction.



The Ravenii are coming, and they are as cunning as they are powerful.

You are a Sentinel, a relic of a forgotten time and humanity’s last defense against the encroaching horde. Only the kingdom of Dolorum remains, and our final attempt at survival hangs by a slender thread.

Prepare for battle, Sentinel. The Ravenii await.

Extinction will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC om April 10.

