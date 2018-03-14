Tekken 7 Noctis Lucis Caelum DLC Launches March 20 - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV DLC for Tekken 7 will release on March 20.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

In Tekken 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caleum Pack, players will be able to experience a new level of combat as they warp around the enemy while invoking Armiger, the power of kings! This pack includes Noctis Lucis Caelum as a playable character, the exclusive stage “Hammerhead,” as well as the BGM “Stand Your Ground / Final Fantasy XV,” the BGM “Apocalpysis Noctis Remix / Tekken 7,” and five Noctis costumes! Noctis Lucis Caelum is also playable in DLC1’s “Ultimate Tekken Bowl.”



Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles