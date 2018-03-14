Tekken 7 Noctis Lucis Caelum DLC Launches March 20 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 301 Views
Bandai Namco announced Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV DLC for Tekken 7 will release on March 20.
View the trailer below:
Here is an overview of the DLC:
In Tekken 7 – DLC3: Noctis Lucis Caleum Pack, players will be able to experience a new level of combat as they warp around the enemy while invoking Armiger, the power of kings! This pack includes Noctis Lucis Caelum as a playable character, the exclusive stage “Hammerhead,” as well as the BGM “Stand Your Ground / Final Fantasy XV,” the BGM “Apocalpysis Noctis Remix / Tekken 7,” and five Noctis costumes! Noctis Lucis Caelum is also playable in DLC1’s “Ultimate Tekken Bowl.”
Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Man, they're sure taking their time with these DLC characters. I know that they need to keep the game balanced, but two characters in almost a year since the game released seems a bit to low.
Great.... by why wasn't the FF guest character Tifa? Huh? Tifa I would have bought. This guy? You'd have to pay me to buy him. Tekken 7 is really lacking on DLC and if they aren't careful, people will forget about the game. Plus with no Lei or Team Battle it will never be the best Tekken ever.
Omitting Lei Wulong from this game is just criminal. He needs to be added, and for free.
Indeed, Harada said any new characters added that are old favourites will always be free, but why bother making those when you can make a guest character and charge for it....1 every 4 months (Injustice has had 1 a month since launch).
