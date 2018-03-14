Fate/Extella Link Adds Robin Hood as Playable Character - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Marvleous announced Robin Hood will be playable in Fate/Extella Link.

View the Robin Hood trailer below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A chivalrous thief who wears a green costume and whose main battlefield is in the forest. He will stop at nothing to attain victory, specializes in traps and surprise attacks, and is an expert in the use of poison. In Fate/Extella Link, his range of attack has expanded by attaching a crossbow to his main weapon.



Fate/Extella Link will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles