State of Decay 2 Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed

/ 484 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Undead Labs speaking with IGN has revealed the Xbox One X enhancements for the upcoming zombie survival game State of Decay 2.

"There are significant visual enhancements we're able to deliver thanks to the Xbox One X," said Undead Labs studio head and State of Decay 2 executive producer Jeff Strain.

"Extra memory and greater processing power gives us a more stable frame rate and let’s us do more with higher resolution textures. When you're in the game, you'll immediately see the difference – denser foliage, detailed shadows, depth of light from farther distances, and more detailed character models. It makes the world feel more crisp, vibrant, and like real life. And of course, it lets us run the game in 4k and HDR, which a lot of fans are excited about."

State of Decay 2 will launch will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22 for $29.99.

