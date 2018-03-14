Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft has added Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. Axel & Pixel has also been added.

Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition and Axel & Pixel are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/9IPY8b0CdH — ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 13, 2018

Some other recently added games include Hitman: Blood Money, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars, Mafia II, Prey, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Sniper Elite V2, Far Cry 2 and Driver San Francisco.

