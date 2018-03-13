Switch Tops 650,000 Units Sold in Germany, Sets New Record - News

Nintendo Germany announced the Nintendo Switch sold over 650,000 units in the country in its first year. The console has set a new record that was previously held by the Wii for most units sold in its first year.

The Switch has set many records since it launched in March 2017. It is the fastest-selling console ever in several countries in the US, Italy, Spain and France.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

