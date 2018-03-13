Sega Genesis Classics Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 479 Views
Sega has announced Sega Genesis Classics for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will be titled Sega Mega Drive Classics in Europe. It will launch on May 29.
The game will include over 50 Sega Genesis titles, including the following:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns II
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Ecco Jr.
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- Shadow Danger
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage II
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermillion
- Vectorman
- Vectorman 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Now this is cool and all, but real talk here, we want an Orange Box 2 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox. Like that would be killer if Valve bundled all their classic singleplayer titles, and L4D series into a new Orange Box.
What with two Wonder Boy titles & Gunstar Heroes, this is probably the most solid collection yet. (Still loaded down with what I call "classic trash" though.) Considering basically every other company is selling 5-6 related roms for $20, I'm surprised Sega isn't following suit.
Oh look, they forgot the Switch, again.
3 Comments