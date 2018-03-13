Sega Genesis Classics Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Sega has announced Sega Genesis Classics for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will be titled Sega Mega Drive Classics in Europe. It will launch on May 29.





The game will include over 50 Sega Genesis titles, including the following:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns II

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Ecco Jr.

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

Shadow Danger

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage II

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermillion

Vectorman

Vectorman 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

