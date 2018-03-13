Microsoft E3 2018 Showcase Set for June 10 - News

Microsoft will host its showcase at E3 2018 on Sunday, June 10. It will start at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK.

Bethesda is the other major company to announce their showcase time and date.

Microsoft's E3 2018 briefing will be held on Sunday June 10th at 1PM PT / 4PM ET

E3 2018 will start June 12 and end June 13 in Los Angeles.

