Former Halo and Battlefield Devs Announce 'Co-Opetition' Game Scavengers - News

/ 528 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The former studio head and creative director for the Halo franchise at 343 Industries, Josh Holmes, has formed new game studio Midwinter Entertainment. The developer has announced a multiplayer "co-opetition" team battle game, Scavengers.

Midwinter Entertainment has developers that have worked on Halo 5: Guardians, Battlefield 1, Halo 4, Battlefield 4, Halo: Reach, Battlefield 3, and Call of Duty: WWII.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Scavengers puts players in the role of young survivors fighting in a not-so-distant future, where cataclysmic events have triggered a new ice age. The game will combine exploration, survival and combat elements, while maintaining a focus on teamwork and cooperative game mechanics.

By dividing the action between multiple servers in the cloud, all of which contribute to building and running a seamless and consistent world, SpatialOS allows more sophisticated artificial intelligence, more AI entities and players occupying a seamless, shared environment, and a larger, more detailed and more deeply simulated game world than can be supported by the traditional client-server architecture used in online gaming.

Players will begin each game by equipping their scavenger, exploring the wilds, fighting and allying with other human players to complete objectives, gathering resources and battling against AI-controlled enemy factions. Large and unpredictable AI populations, combined with the balance of co-operation and competition between the human players, will create rich, repeatable gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles