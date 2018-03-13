Monster Hunter: World to Get Devil May Cry Collaboration - News

Capcom has announced a Devil May Cry collaboration for Monster Hunter: World in celebration of the release of Devil May Cry HD Collection.

The collaboration will release later this year.

Here is an overview of the collaboration:

You’ll get to fight hellish foes in Monster Hunter: World to earn this devious combination of the Force Edge and Alastor. In Monster Hunter, that weapon falls in the Charge Blade category, and typically features a hefty shield that, when combined with its matching sword, can turn into a massive axe. As you can see, we’re putting a bit of a DMC twist to the formula and leaving the shield out of the picture altogether (you’ll still be able to guard though) and instead of a sword turning into an axe, you’ll get a Force Edge that turns into a massive Alastor. I, for one, cannot wait to wield one of these and slash a Deviljho in the face… to see if it cries. Please stay tuned for more information on when this content will be available. It will be available to all Monster Hunter: World players; you just need to complete the right Event Quest when the time comes.

Devil May Cry HD Collection is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC for $29.99.

