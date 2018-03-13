Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Announced for Switch - News

Developer Prideful Sloth announced Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch. It will be priced at $29.99 on the eShop, while the retail release will be $39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Gemea is a land filled with natural delights. The luscious forests, quiet shores, and frozen peaks are home to adorable creatures such as Fabbits and Squombles. These wild wonders beckon to those with a penchant for exploration. When a curious dark miasma floods the flora and fauna, it’s up to your hero to discover the origin of the strange substance. Create your own hero or heroine and embark on your journey of self-discovery across the gorgeous island and aid the people in need of your assistance.

Your hero quickly befriends the locals and discovers magical sprites that can dispel the dark energy known as Murk that plagues Gemea. Try your hand at farming, crafting, cooking, brewing, and fishing to create a sustainable lifestyle and help the people of the land.

Yonder’s story is spread across eight distinct biomes, each with its own day/night and weather cycles, hidden sprites, unique animals to befriend, and quests to accomplish, all at the player’s pace. There’s always something to discover behind every corner. Relax and unwind with Yonder on the Nintendo Switch – at home on the couch, on the bus, or from the comfort of your bed with a nice hot cup of tea!

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

