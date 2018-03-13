Jeff Goldblum Reprises Role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Evolution - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Jeff Goldblum announced he will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Evolution.

View the trailer below:

Jurassic World: Evolution is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles