Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus The Deeds of Captain Wilkins DLC Out Now

Bethesda Softworks has released The Deeds of Captain Wilkins DLC for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

It is available in the Freedom Chronicles Season Pass for $24.99 / £17.99 or separatrely for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Gather ‘round, lovers of freedom! Following The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe and The Diaries of Agent Silent Death comes a third tale of heroism, courage, valor and good ol’ fashioned Nazi-killin’. The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, the final installment in the Freedom Chronicles trilogy, is now available. In this thrilling chapter renowned US Army veteran and resistance fighter Captain Gerald Wilkins travels to Nazi-controlled Alaska, armed with a stolen experimental battlewalker contraption, to stop a nefarious superweapon known as the Sun Gun.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.



