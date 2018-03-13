Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trophy List Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch later this month and ahead of its release the list of Trophies has been revealed. There are a total of 51 Trophies - one Platinum, three Gold, three Silver, and 44 Bronze.


View the Trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
One True King Awarded for achieving 100% completion Platinum
King in Exlie Awarded for finishing Chapter 1 Bronze
King Reborn Awarded for finishing Chapter 2 Bronze
Kingdom Creator Awarded for finishing Chapter 3 Bronze
A Destiny Discovered Awarded for finishing Chapter 4 Bronze
A Matter of Time Awarded for finishing Chapter 5 Bronze
The Price of Progress Awarded for finishing Chapter 6 Bronze
The Mark of Kings Awarded for finishing Chapter 7 Bronze
Peace Breaks Out Awarded for finishing Chapter 8 Bronze
Onward to Unity Awarded for finishing Chapter 9 Bronze
Ocean-Going King Awarded for making your first sea voyage Bronze
King of the Skies Awarded for making your first trip to Zippelin Bronze
Royal Mint Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders Bronze
Lord Treasurer Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests Bronze
Royal Treasurer Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests Bronze
Tripple Threat Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you Bronze
Make Your Best Offer Awarded for giving the right gift to higgledy stone Bronze
A Bit on the Side Awarded for completing your first side quest Bronze
Side-Tracked Awarded for completing 50 side quests Bronze
Beside Yourself Awarded for completing 100 side quests Bronze
No Downside Awarded for completing 150 side quests Silver
Errand Boy Awarded for completing your first errand Bronze
All About the Errands Awarded for completing 50 errands Bronze
Solider King Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies Bronze
Warrior King Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies Bronze
Toppler of the Tainted Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster Bronze
Scourge of the Tainted Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters Gold
Ball Boy Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls Bronze
Wakey Wakey Awarded for being awaken by a golden ball Bronze
Wide Awwake Awarded for being awaken 50 times Bronze
Higgledy Gaggle Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies! Bronze
Music Buff Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks Bronze
Raw Recruiter Awarded for recruiting your first new subject Bronze
Recruiting Sergeant Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects Bronze
Recruiting Consultant Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects Silver
Cooking Up a Treat Awarded for cooking your first dish Bronze
Cooking Up a Storm Awarded for cooking 50 dishes Bronze
Weapon Whizz Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon Bronze
Armor Ace Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor Bronze
Master of Magic Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times Bronze
Higgledy Hotshot Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies Bronze
Master Builder Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore Bronze
King of the Castle Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4 Bronze
Superpower Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000 Silver
To Arms! Awarded for winning your first skirmish Bronze
God of War Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges Bronze
Dream a Little Dream Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door Bronze
Bad Dream Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze Bronze
Dream Big Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors Gold

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.

Thanks PowerPyx.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


