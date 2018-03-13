Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trophy List Revealed - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch later this month and ahead of its release the list of Trophies has been revealed. There are a total of 51 Trophies - one Platinum, three Gold, three Silver, and 44 Bronze.





View the Trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy One True King Awarded for achieving 100% completion Platinum King in Exlie Awarded for finishing Chapter 1 Bronze King Reborn Awarded for finishing Chapter 2 Bronze Kingdom Creator Awarded for finishing Chapter 3 Bronze A Destiny Discovered Awarded for finishing Chapter 4 Bronze A Matter of Time Awarded for finishing Chapter 5 Bronze The Price of Progress Awarded for finishing Chapter 6 Bronze The Mark of Kings Awarded for finishing Chapter 7 Bronze Peace Breaks Out Awarded for finishing Chapter 8 Bronze Onward to Unity Awarded for finishing Chapter 9 Bronze Ocean-Going King Awarded for making your first sea voyage Bronze King of the Skies Awarded for making your first trip to Zippelin Bronze Royal Mint Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders Bronze Lord Treasurer Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests Bronze Royal Treasurer Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests Bronze Tripple Threat Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you Bronze Make Your Best Offer Awarded for giving the right gift to higgledy stone Bronze A Bit on the Side Awarded for completing your first side quest Bronze Side-Tracked Awarded for completing 50 side quests Bronze Beside Yourself Awarded for completing 100 side quests Bronze No Downside Awarded for completing 150 side quests Silver Errand Boy Awarded for completing your first errand Bronze All About the Errands Awarded for completing 50 errands Bronze Solider King Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies Bronze Warrior King Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies Bronze Toppler of the Tainted Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster Bronze Scourge of the Tainted Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters Gold Ball Boy Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls Bronze Wakey Wakey Awarded for being awaken by a golden ball Bronze Wide Awwake Awarded for being awaken 50 times Bronze Higgledy Gaggle Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies! Bronze Music Buff Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks Bronze Raw Recruiter Awarded for recruiting your first new subject Bronze Recruiting Sergeant Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects Bronze Recruiting Consultant Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects Silver Cooking Up a Treat Awarded for cooking your first dish Bronze Cooking Up a Storm Awarded for cooking 50 dishes Bronze Weapon Whizz Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon Bronze Armor Ace Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor Bronze Master of Magic Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times Bronze Higgledy Hotshot Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies Bronze Master Builder Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore Bronze King of the Castle Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4 Bronze Superpower Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000 Silver To Arms! Awarded for winning your first skirmish Bronze God of War Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges Bronze Dream a Little Dream Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door Bronze Bad Dream Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze Bronze Dream Big Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors Gold

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.

Thanks PowerPyx.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles