Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch later this month and ahead of its release the list of Trophies has been revealed. There are a total of 51 Trophies - one Platinum, three Gold, three Silver, and 44 Bronze.
View the Trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|One True King
|Awarded for achieving 100% completion
|Platinum
|King in Exlie
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 1
|Bronze
|King Reborn
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 2
|Bronze
|Kingdom Creator
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 3
|Bronze
|A Destiny Discovered
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 4
|Bronze
|A Matter of Time
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 5
|Bronze
|The Price of Progress
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 6
|Bronze
|The Mark of Kings
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 7
|Bronze
|Peace Breaks Out
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 8
|Bronze
|Onward to Unity
|Awarded for finishing Chapter 9
|Bronze
|Ocean-Going King
|Awarded for making your first sea voyage
|Bronze
|King of the Skies
|Awarded for making your first trip to Zippelin
|Bronze
|Royal Mint
|Awarded for amassing 500,000 guilders
|Bronze
|Lord Treasurer
|Awarded for opening 100 treasure chests
|Bronze
|Royal Treasurer
|Awarded for opening 200 treasure chests
|Bronze
|Tripple Threat
|Awarded for having 50 trip doors remember you
|Bronze
|Make Your Best Offer
|Awarded for giving the right gift to higgledy stone
|Bronze
|A Bit on the Side
|Awarded for completing your first side quest
|Bronze
|Side-Tracked
|Awarded for completing 50 side quests
|Bronze
|Beside Yourself
|Awarded for completing 100 side quests
|Bronze
|No Downside
|Awarded for completing 150 side quests
|Silver
|Errand Boy
|Awarded for completing your first errand
|Bronze
|All About the Errands
|Awarded for completing 50 errands
|Bronze
|Solider King
|Awarded for defeating 1,000 enemies
|Bronze
|Warrior King
|Awarded for defeating 2,000 enemies
|Bronze
|Toppler of the Tainted
|Awarded for defeating your first tainted monster
|Bronze
|Scourge of the Tainted
|Awarded for defeating 50 tainted monsters
|Gold
|Ball Boy
|Awarded for collecting a total of 2,000 balls
|Bronze
|Wakey Wakey
|Awarded for being awaken by a golden ball
|Bronze
|Wide Awwake
|Awarded for being awaken 50 times
|Bronze
|Higgledy Gaggle
|Awarded for getting a set of matching higgledies!
|Bronze
|Music Buff
|Awarded for acquiring 30 songbooks
|Bronze
|Raw Recruiter
|Awarded for recruiting your first new subject
|Bronze
|Recruiting Sergeant
|Awarded for recruiting 50 new subjects
|Bronze
|Recruiting Consultant
|Awarded for recruiting 100 new subjects
|Silver
|Cooking Up a Treat
|Awarded for cooking your first dish
|Bronze
|Cooking Up a Storm
|Awarded for cooking 50 dishes
|Bronze
|Weapon Whizz
|Awarded for creating 50 different types of weapon
|Bronze
|Armor Ace
|Awarded for creating 50 different types of armor
|Bronze
|Master of Magic
|Awarded for upgrading your spells 50 times
|Bronze
|Higgledy Hotshot
|Awarded for cooking up 50 different higgledies
|Bronze
|Master Builder
|Awarded for building 20 facilities in Evermore
|Bronze
|King of the Castle
|Awarded for upgrading Evermore Castle to Level 4
|Bronze
|Superpower
|Awarded for increasing your influence to 70,000,000
|Silver
|To Arms!
|Awarded for winning your first skirmish
|Bronze
|God of War
|Awarded for overcoming 50 skirmish challenges
|Bronze
|Dream a Little Dream
|Awarded for entering your first Dreamer’s Door
|Bronze
|Bad Dream
|Awarded for hitting Danger Lv. 5 in a Dreamer’s Maze
|Bronze
|Dream Big
|Awarded for surviving 10 Dreamer’s Doors
|Gold
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.
Thanks PowerPyx.
*cough* two gold trophies not three lol I will definitely platinum this like the first one.
