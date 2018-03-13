Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Adds Vayne from Final Fantasy XII as DLC - News

Square Enix announced Vayne Carudas Solidor, the antagonist of Final Fantasy XII, will be coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT as a DLC character.

He will be added to the arcade version in Japan tomorrow, March 14 and in late April for the PlayStation 4 version.

View the trailer of Vayne below:

View a gameplay video of Vayne below:

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

