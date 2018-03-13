Dark Rose Valkyrie Announced for Steam - News

Idea Factory International announced the JRPG Dark Rose Valkyrie is coming to Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring the talents of Tales of series scenario writer Takumi Miyajima and Tales of series character designer Kosuke Fujishima, this JRPG appoints you to lead an elite military force known as ACID (Anti-Chimera Interception Division) to defend humanity from enemies transformed by the mysterious Chimera Virus! Fight in a real-time battle system alongside your teammates--but don't let your guard down. Investigate your allies to expose the traitor infected by the virus, before it's too late!

Key Features:

Take the fight into Overdrive! Characters can transform into their stronger split personalities mid-battle, but be strategic – too many transformations will lead to Fatigue!

Customize Combos! Customize weapons and attack combinations for each character, and do more damage with Riot Combos, Simultaneous Attacks, and more!

A Traitor Amongst You! Depending on your choices, a team member will betray you. Find the traitor in visual-novel style interrogation sequences, and change the game’s ending!

Here are the system requirements:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7, 64bit

Processor: Intel i5 2.3 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Graphics card with 1GB VRAM or more and compatibility with Direct X 11.0 or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Sound Card: DirectX 10 compatible sound card RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i5 3.3 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, ATI Mobility Radeon R9 290, or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Sound Card: DirectX 10 compatible sound card

