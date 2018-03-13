State of Decay 2 Collector’s Edition Announced - News

Microsoft has announced a Collector’s Edition for State of Decay 2. It will launch alongside the game on May 22 for $69.99.

The Collector's Edition includes an exclusive SteelBook case, zombie mask, a "thumb-drive," State of Decay 2 patch and a human brain SteelBook stand. A copy of the game is not included in the bundle.

State of Decay 2 will launch will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22 for $29.99.

