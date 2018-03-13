Call of Duty: WWII St. Patrick's Day Event Teased - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have teased a St. Patrick's Day event will be coming to Call of Duty: WWII on Twitter.

St. Patrick's Day is this Saturday, March 17.

Good luck is hard to come by, soldier.



Brace yourself for whatâ€™s to come. ðŸ€ pic.twitter.com/S7FtNiQBAn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 12, 2018

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles