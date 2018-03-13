OPUS: Rocket of Whispers for Switch Release Date Revealed - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developers Flyhigh Works and SIGNO announced the 2D post-apocalyptic game, OPUS: Rocket of Whispers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22.

View the Switch trailer below:





OPUS: Rocket of Whispers is currently available for Windows PC, iOS and Android.

