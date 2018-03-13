VR Game The American Dream Trophy List Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 191 Views

With the upcoming release of the virtual reality game, The American Dream, the list of trophies for the PlayStation VR game have been revealed.

View the trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
Lived The American Dream Thanks for playing! Love, Samurai Punk <3 Platinum
Begin The Cycle (Chapter 1) Begin your journey into The American Dream Bronze
Baby’s Got a Gun (Chapter 3) Shoot down the ducks with 100% accuracy Bronze
Rising Star Award (Chapter 4) Catch the fastball in your face Bronze
Heartbreak (Chapter 5) Change your mind about which one of the twins you like Bronze
Carnival Pleasures (Chapter 6) Shoot down 5 pins from the back row in the shooting game Bronze
Royale With Cheese (Chapter 7) Earn at least $5.00 Bronze
Razzed My Berries (Chapter 8) Out-dance Rex George Gold
Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bullet (Chapter 9) Defeat the hose without getting hit by any bolts Bronze
Oh, Maggot! (Chapter 10) Eat at least 4 maggots from the cheese Silver
How Is Babby Formed (Chapter 11) Learn how babies are made Silver
Cleansing The Mind (Chapter 12) Hit yourself in the head with toilet paper Bronze
Freedom of Speech (Chapter 13) Listen to all of Rex’s objection before shooting him Silver
Vegan-Friendly Bagels (Chapter 14) Complete the stage without letting a single rat dough through Bronze
Environmentally Conscious (Chapter 15) Shoot 15 beer cans into the trash can Bronze
True Patriot (Chapter 16) Ensure all daisies survive til the end of the stage Silver
August 24th (Chapter 17) Eat the entire stack of waffles Bronze
Catch of the Century (Chapter 19) Shoot a fish in mid-air Bronze
Edward Scissorguns (Chapter 20) Complete the stage without a single civilian casualty Gold
Peacemaker (Chapter 21) Blow up 20 cars Bronze
The Ring of Freedom (Chapter 22) Witness the dawn of the Second American Revolution Gold
Muzzle Break Reach the Intermission Silver
Continue the Cycle Experienced the fake ending Gold
End the Cycle Experienced the true ending Gold
The Business of Freedom Buy 50 Guns Bronze
Super Size Me Eat 30 pieces of food Bronze
Happiness Is a Warm Gun Shoot 1,000 Bullets Silver
Bring All The Boys to The Yard Make a milkshake Bronze
Jerkin Around Pump the shotgun 10 times without shooting Bronze
Lock and Load Manually eject and reload your gun 100 times Bronze
Twinkle Twinkle Shoot 1 hidden star Bronze
Half a Patriot Shoot half the hidden stars Silver
Star Spangled Banner Shoot all 48 hidden stars Gold

The American Dream will launch on March 14 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


