VR Game The American Dream Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 191 Views
With the upcoming release of the virtual reality game, The American Dream, the list of trophies for the PlayStation VR game have been revealed.
View the trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Lived The American Dream
|Thanks for playing! Love, Samurai Punk <3
|Platinum
|Begin The Cycle
|(Chapter 1) Begin your journey into The American Dream
|Bronze
|Baby’s Got a Gun
|(Chapter 3) Shoot down the ducks with 100% accuracy
|Bronze
|Rising Star Award
|(Chapter 4) Catch the fastball in your face
|Bronze
|Heartbreak
|(Chapter 5) Change your mind about which one of the twins you like
|Bronze
|Carnival Pleasures
|(Chapter 6) Shoot down 5 pins from the back row in the shooting game
|Bronze
|Royale With Cheese
|(Chapter 7) Earn at least $5.00
|Bronze
|Razzed My Berries
|(Chapter 8) Out-dance Rex George
|Gold
|Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bullet
|(Chapter 9) Defeat the hose without getting hit by any bolts
|Bronze
|Oh, Maggot!
|(Chapter 10) Eat at least 4 maggots from the cheese
|Silver
|How Is Babby Formed
|(Chapter 11) Learn how babies are made
|Silver
|Cleansing The Mind
|(Chapter 12) Hit yourself in the head with toilet paper
|Bronze
|Freedom of Speech
|(Chapter 13) Listen to all of Rex’s objection before shooting him
|Silver
|Vegan-Friendly Bagels
|(Chapter 14) Complete the stage without letting a single rat dough through
|Bronze
|Environmentally Conscious
|(Chapter 15) Shoot 15 beer cans into the trash can
|Bronze
|True Patriot
|(Chapter 16) Ensure all daisies survive til the end of the stage
|Silver
|August 24th
|(Chapter 17) Eat the entire stack of waffles
|Bronze
|370,000 Traces A Year
|(Chapter 17) Eat the entire stack of waffles
|Bronze
|Catch of the Century
|(Chapter 19) Shoot a fish in mid-air
|Bronze
|Edward Scissorguns
|(Chapter 20) Complete the stage without a single civilian casualty
|Gold
|Peacemaker
|(Chapter 21) Blow up 20 cars
|Bronze
|The Ring of Freedom
|(Chapter 22) Witness the dawn of the Second American Revolution
|Gold
|Muzzle Break
|Reach the Intermission
|Silver
|Continue the Cycle
|Experienced the fake ending
|Gold
|End the Cycle
|Experienced the true ending
|Gold
|The Business of Freedom
|Buy 50 Guns
|Bronze
|Super Size Me
|Eat 30 pieces of food
|Bronze
|Happiness Is a Warm Gun
|Shoot 1,000 Bullets
|Silver
|Bring All The Boys to The Yard
|Make a milkshake
|Bronze
|Jerkin Around
|Pump the shotgun 10 times without shooting
|Bronze
|Lock and Load
|Manually eject and reload your gun 100 times
|Bronze
|Twinkle Twinkle
|Shoot 1 hidden star
|Bronze
|Half a Patriot
|Shoot half the hidden stars
|Silver
|Star Spangled Banner
|Shoot all 48 hidden stars
|Gold
The American Dream will launch on March 14 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
Thanks PSNProfiles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
