VR Game The American Dream Trophy List Revealed - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

With the upcoming release of the virtual reality game, The American Dream, the list of trophies for the PlayStation VR game have been revealed.

View the trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy Lived The American Dream Thanks for playing! Love, Samurai Punk <3 Platinum Begin The Cycle (Chapter 1) Begin your journey into The American Dream Bronze Baby’s Got a Gun (Chapter 3) Shoot down the ducks with 100% accuracy Bronze Rising Star Award (Chapter 4) Catch the fastball in your face Bronze Heartbreak (Chapter 5) Change your mind about which one of the twins you like Bronze Carnival Pleasures (Chapter 6) Shoot down 5 pins from the back row in the shooting game Bronze Royale With Cheese (Chapter 7) Earn at least $5.00 Bronze Razzed My Berries (Chapter 8) Out-dance Rex George Gold Float Like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bullet (Chapter 9) Defeat the hose without getting hit by any bolts Bronze Oh, Maggot! (Chapter 10) Eat at least 4 maggots from the cheese Silver How Is Babby Formed (Chapter 11) Learn how babies are made Silver Cleansing The Mind (Chapter 12) Hit yourself in the head with toilet paper Bronze Freedom of Speech (Chapter 13) Listen to all of Rex’s objection before shooting him Silver Vegan-Friendly Bagels (Chapter 14) Complete the stage without letting a single rat dough through Bronze Environmentally Conscious (Chapter 15) Shoot 15 beer cans into the trash can Bronze True Patriot (Chapter 16) Ensure all daisies survive til the end of the stage Silver August 24th (Chapter 17) Eat the entire stack of waffles Bronze 370,000 Traces A Year (Chapter 17) Eat the entire stack of waffles Bronze Catch of the Century (Chapter 19) Shoot a fish in mid-air Bronze Edward Scissorguns (Chapter 20) Complete the stage without a single civilian casualty Gold Peacemaker (Chapter 21) Blow up 20 cars Bronze The Ring of Freedom (Chapter 22) Witness the dawn of the Second American Revolution Gold Muzzle Break Reach the Intermission Silver Continue the Cycle Experienced the fake ending Gold End the Cycle Experienced the true ending Gold The Business of Freedom Buy 50 Guns Bronze Super Size Me Eat 30 pieces of food Bronze Happiness Is a Warm Gun Shoot 1,000 Bullets Silver Bring All The Boys to The Yard Make a milkshake Bronze Jerkin Around Pump the shotgun 10 times without shooting Bronze Lock and Load Manually eject and reload your gun 100 times Bronze Twinkle Twinkle Shoot 1 hidden star Bronze Half a Patriot Shoot half the hidden stars Silver Star Spangled Banner Shoot all 48 hidden stars Gold

The American Dream will launch on March 14 for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Thanks PSNProfiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles