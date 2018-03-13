Retro-Inspired FPS Amid Evil Out Now on Steam Early Access - News

Retro-inspired first-person shooter, Amid Evil, is available now on Windows PC via Steam Early Access.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The producers of DUSK and the creators of Return of the Triad invite you to embark on an EPIC new FPS adventure:

